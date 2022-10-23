Meghan Markle tries to polish her ‘personality’

Neil Sean says she needs to reaffirm herself as a fun, giggly, friendly and down-to-earth person.

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle is attempting to reaffirm herself as a fun, interesting, ordinary mother of two children.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Variety about how she and her husband Harry are grieving the Queen’s death. Meghan described the late monarch as a “shining example” of female leadership, adding that she is “proud” to have shared a “warmth” with the 96-year-old.

Regarding Meghan’s interview, royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that Harry was deemed a potential “distraction” and was thus reportedly “banned” from participating, all while Meghan is allegedly “realigning” her “personal look.”

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, royal commentator Neil Sean stated that she now needs to “reaffirm” herself as a “fun, giggly, more importantly, friendly [and] down-to-earth king of person.”

He went on to say that “only time will tell” whether the general public, particularly the British public, will “buy this new remixed, revitalised, rejuvenated Miss Meghan Markle.”

