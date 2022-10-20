Meghan Markle under fire for ‘no remorse’ for Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle being chastised for allegedly showing no remorse when dealing with Queen Elizabeth.

Richard Eden, a royal commentator and expert, made these claims on his Twitter account.

The Duchess of Sussex has paid tribute to the Queen as the ‘most shining example’ of ‘female leadership’.

Meghan Markle is being chastised for allegedly showing no remorse when dealing with Queen Elizabeth in her final hours.

Richard Eden, a royal commentator and expert, made these claims on his personal Twitter account.

He even cited a David Wilkies article that made a similar claim, saying, “Duchess of Sussex has paid tribute to the Queen as the’most shining example’ of ‘female leadership.'”

““But – in an apparent acknowledgement of tensions in the Royal Family – she also described her death as a ‘complicated time’. Yet Meghan has showed an almost total lack of contrition for any heartache she might have caused the late monarch.”

“Now former Suits actress Meghan has told US entertainment magazine Variety how it was ‘so beautiful’ to look at the legacy the Queen was able to leave ‘on so many fronts’.”

For those unversed, Meghan was quoted telling Variety magazine, “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, [Queen Elizabeth] is the most shining example of what that looks like.”

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband’.”

