Meghan Markle warns Netflix doc will be ‘awful’ for Royals

Meghan Markle has distanced herself from an upcoming Netflix documentary.

The documentary, directed by Liz Garbus, is expected to reveal scathing claims about the royals.

An expert believes the couple will be mocking the royal family in the show’s negative portrayal.

Meghan Markle’s recent comments about the upcoming Netflix documentary convinced an expert that the couple will be mocking the royals.

The couple’s documentary, directed by Liz Garbus, is expected to reveal scathing claims about The Firm, but experts raised their eyebrows after the Duchess distanced herself from the show.

During a recent interview, the mother-of-two stated that she and Harry trusted the director with their story “even if it means it may not be told in the way we would have told it.”

In response to her remarks, Richard Eden of the Daily Mail stated, “We’re going to see a Netflix production about them that they are keen to distance themselves from, and let’s be clear why because it looks like it’s going to be awful for the Royal Family.”

“There’s going to be lots of negative stuff,” he explained. “They want to be able to say that’s just the director’s vision that’s nothing to with us.”

“It’s very alarming,” Richard remarked.

