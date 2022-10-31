Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s close pal gives Kate Middleton nod

  • Meghan Markle’s close pal gives Kate Middleton a nod.
  • The Princess of Wales was the inspiration for the French designer’s most recent collection.
  • The new orange short-sleeve dress was referred to by the designer as “the Kate dress.”
Roland Mouret, a personal friend of Meghan Markle and her go-to designer, gave Kate Middleton the thumbs up.

The Princess of Wales was the inspiration for the French designer’s most recent collection, who is headquartered in London and recently hailed the ‘strong’ woman.

According to Roland, the 40-year-old has given her and Prince William’s relationship a “feeling of equality.”

The royal’s black and white outfit, which she wore to the Top Gun Maverick premiere in London, was created by the 60-year-old designer.

The designer stated: “She represents the way a woman matures, the way a woman stands not behind but beside,” in an interview with the Sunday Times. She is strong because of the attitude of equality she has engendered.

The new orange short-sleeve dress was referred to by the designer as “the Kate dress.”

“I’ve done a little bit to protect her,” he continued, “by making things that she feels protected in at that moment when the world is gazing at her.”

