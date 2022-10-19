Advertisement
Edition: English
Must Watch: King Charles adorable dance video goes viral

Articles
King Charles III’s signed painting print sells for 14 times its estimate

  • The video has gone viral ahead of his coronation next year.
  • Charles III’s coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2019.
  • He will be formally crowned at 900-year-old tradition.
Britain’s King Charles throwback dance video has captured the hearts of royal fans as it went viral ahead of his coronation next year.

The video has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video from his 1985 visit to Middleton-on-Sea, West Sussex, the then-Prince, now King, can be seen breakdancing.

He joined the young people and even volunteered to try breakdancing at one point.

Although King Charles, a 37-year-old young prince at the time, didn’t quite master the breakdancing moves, royal fans were impressed by his willingness to participate.

Buckingham Palace announced last week that King Charles III’s coronation will take place on May 6, 2019.

Charles, 73, will be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, carrying on a 900-year-old tradition.

