Narcissistic Meghan Markle offers poor guidance, experts

Meghan Markle playing role in her life with the Royal Family

Meghan Markle is being criticized for her purportedly “narcissistic” habits and “bad advise” to today’s youngsters.

Alexandra Shelman, a royal novelist, made these assertions in her most recent article.

“Yes, occasionally people react differently to a straight-talking woman than they do to a male. However, Meghan omits to include the much more important topic of how you act regardless of gender. Naturally, it’s crucial to communicate clearly with coworkers if you want to get your point across. And you must occasionally offer criticism.

“However, that does not imply intimidation and undermining. It does not entail making people feel weak while displaying your strength. It doesn’t imply that you shouldn’t treat others in accordance with how you would like to be treated.

“Meghan seems fixated on the twin drawbacks of being a woman and being mixed-race,” a friend said.

Her podcasts consistently give a whiny, soft-spoken diatribe in the California style that is meant to improve women’s self-esteem. But all they accomplish is create the sense that she has a wholly selfish perspective on the world as she offers mediocre advise and marshmallow-like views.

