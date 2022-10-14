Advertisement
Netflix under fire for being unfair to Prince Harry

Netflix under fire for being unfair to Prince Harry

Netflix under fire for being unfair to Prince Harry

Prince Harry has no right to control Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Netflix has come under fire for their glaring unfairness in handling Prince Harry. Jan Moir, a royal columnist, made this assertion in a brand-new article for the Daily Mail.

The first thing Moir said was, “In addition, Diana — this time played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki — is seen as an enthusiastic paramour, trysting with both Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed.”

“There are scenes depicting her with her lovers. Is this entirely fair? God knows how William and Harry can stand it. Their mother cavorting with her boyfriends — all of it in glowing technicolour, to be watched and pored over by millions.”

“Prince Harry has spoken at length of how walking behind the coffin at his mother’s funeral was mentally scarring and emotionally damaging. We all rightly sympathised with him, and the terrible trials he’s endured as a privileged royal ever since.”

Experts say Meghan Markle used Prince Harry to remain in spotlight
Experts say Meghan Markle used Prince Harry to remain in spotlight

Duchess of Sussex utilised Prince Harry to stay in the public eye,...

