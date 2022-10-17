No entry for Meghan Markle, Harry if they target Camilla in memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be invited to King Charles’ coronation in 2023.

A friend of Camilla’s says they won’t be invited if the Duke of Sussex targets Camilla in his upcoming memoir.

The memoir is expected to discuss Prince Harry’s feud with William and his troubled relationship with Charles.

According to the Daily Beast, “almost everything Charles has done over the last 20 years has been about getting Camilla accepted by the public.”

According to the UK’s Daily Express, a Camilla friend has reportedly stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be invited to the coronation if the much-anticipated book mentions Camilla.

“This is because of Charles’ deeply loving relationship with Camilla, as well as his protective feelings toward her,” the publication reported.

On May 6, 2023, the King and Queen Consort will be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

It is expected that the memoir, which will be published by Penguin Random House, will discuss Prince Harry’s feud with William, his troubled relationship with Charles, his feelings about his stepmother Camilla, and the turbulent aftermath of his and Meghan’s departure from the UK in 2020.

