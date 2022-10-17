No statement from King Charles on Harry potter star’s death

Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films.

The actor also provided the voice for his children’s book adaptation on BBC.

His four-decade career included roles in James Bond films such as “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough”.

Robbie Coltrane, the larger-than-life Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday at the age of 72.

In response to his death, journalist Richard Eden stated, “King Charles will be sad to learn of Robbie Coltrane’s death. The Scottish actor provided the voice in the BBC adaptation of his children’s book, The Old Man Of Lochnagar. Charles performed the narration.”

Many fans hoped that the King would issue an official statement regarding the actor’s death.

Coltrane’s four-decade career included roles in James Bond films such as “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough,” as well as the lead in the 1990s British TV series “Cracker” as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald.

Anthony Robert McMillan, born March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, changed his professional name to pay homage to legendary jazz musician John Coltrane.

He was a gifted comic actor and a star of the 1980s alternative comedy boom in the United Kingdom, appearing in a number of television roles, including regular appearances in “The Comic Strip Presents…” anthology series. He rose to prominence in 1987, co-starring with Emma Thompson in John Byrne’s mini-series “Tutti Frutti” as doomed lead singer Big Jazza McGlone in a story about fictional Scots rock ‘n’ roll band The Majestics.

