No support from King Charles for Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles can strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s titles in a second

  • King Charles has ‘no intention’ of backing down from his battle with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • He will not stand by and watch the reputation of the Crown be tarnished or trashed.
  • Royal author and commentator Katie Nicholl shared these insights.
Experts believe King Charles has ‘no intention’ of backing down from his battle with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In her most recent interview with GB News, royal author and commentator Katie Nicholl shared these insights.

“We know from their previous ventures – looking at Oprah – that they’re not afraid to be critical of the institution, that there have been some pretty low blows,” Ms Nicholl began.

“But I’m hearing from my sources – and I believe this is at the heart of the matter – that we should be prepared to see the King’s ruthless side in all of this,” she added.

“Charles will not stand by and watch the family or the institution, the reputation of the Crown, which is everything to him, be tarnished or trashed, especially by members of the Royal Family.”

