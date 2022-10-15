‘No way home’ for Prince harry once his memoir releases

Prince Harry, who is “miserable,” “radiates the same anguish” as King Edward VIII

“This is the no-turning-back moment,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry’s memoir will be the “last nail in the coffin” of the Royal Family’s connection with him.

The emotional turmoil as they wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous, an insider said.

