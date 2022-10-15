Advertisement
‘No way home’ for Prince harry once his memoir releases

Prince Harry, who is “miserable,” “radiates the same anguish” as King Edward VIII

  • “This is the no-turning-back moment,” an insider told the Daily Mail.
  • Prince Harry’s memoir will be the “last nail in the coffin” of the Royal Family’s connection with him.
  • The emotional turmoil as they wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous, an insider said.
Once his memoir is published, according to royal analysts, Prince Harry will have “nowhere back to go” since it will be the “last nail” in his coffin.

These details were provided by an insider, according to research by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

The insider began by telling the Daily Mail that “this is the no-turning-back moment” and “the last nail in the coffin of the Royal Family’s connection with Harry.”

He continued, “The emotional turmoil as they wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous.”

