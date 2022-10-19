Palace staff butchers Prince Harry’s reputation save William’s

New information about Prince Harry’s relationship with Buckingham Palace staff is emerging.

When Prince Harry began dating Meghan Markle, he became increasingly suspicious of leaks.

Buckingham Palace’s strategy was to “offer up a negative Harry story to kill the William story”.

“I’ve been told that ever since Harry was a teenager, the palace prioritized Prince William’s reputation over Prince Harry’s,” Low shared in a recent interview. “For instance, there’s a story about a paper calling the palace communications team for comment on a negative William story. The palace’s strategy was to offer up a negative Harry story to kill the William story from running. I don’t know how often this strategy was utilized, but I have heard from a former employee that this happened.”

The author was not surprised by the concept, as the monarchy considers the top of the succession line to be the most important.

