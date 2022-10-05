Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Piers Morgan reviews Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new photos
Piers Morgan reviews Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new photos

  • New photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have drawn attention.
  • Piers Morgan called the royal couple “deluded clowns” in his column.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the One Young World gathering last month.
The new images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which the couple released days after King Charles, Prince William, Camilla, and Kate Middleton’s official portrait, have drawn a strong response from former Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan.

The charming images of the royal couple were posted on Twitter by Misan Harriman, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry may be seen in both photos visiting the One Young World gathering for young leaders that took place in Manchester last month.

The outspoken journalist discussed Meghan and Harry’s photos in his column for the New York Post, writing, “The one that made me laugh louder (I find the absurd antics of these two deluded clowns increasingly hilarious) was a black-and-white image of them taken from the side, in which Harry looks as miserable and zombified as usual since he sought freedom and happiness by ditching his country and family.”

About the Duchess, Piers Morgan said: “Meghan looks like the cat that’s got the cream as she gazes beatifically at her people, who’d paid thousands to hear the whiny multimillionaire actress preach about equality and positivity.”

