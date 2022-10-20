Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson ready to get married again

Advertisement
  • The Duchess of York has denied rumours that she and Prince Andrew are planning to remarry.
  • The couple, who divorced in 1996, still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.
  • Sarah and Andrew married in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986.
The close friendship and living situation of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has sparked speculation that the former couple will one day reunite romantically and remarry.

The Duchess of York has denied rumours that she and Prince Andrew, who divorced in 1996 after ten years of marriage, are planning to remarry.

“All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now,” she said.

“We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other,” In an interview with The Telegraph, she teased about their relationship.

“We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion.”

Sarah and Andrew married in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986. Andrew’s wife also walked down the aisle in front of 2,000 guests while wearing a statement floral crown.

The couple, who separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

