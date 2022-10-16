Advertisement
2022-10-16
Prince Andrew becomes more popular than British Prime Minister

  • Prince Andrew is more popular than British Prime Minister Liz Truss, poll results show.
  • Polling has been proven to get things quite wrong, author Angela Levin says.
  • People have a favorable view of Prince Andrew than Liz Truss.
On Friday, royal correspondent Richard Eden shared poll results indicating that Prince Andrew is more popular than British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“Some cheering news for Prince Andrew for a change: he’s more popular than British Prime Minister Liz Truss,” he tweeted.

In a tweet, Newsweek royal correspondent Jack Royston said, “Latest from People Polling compared to YouGov Q2 data suggests more people have a favorable view of Prince Andrew than Liz Truss. She’s still higher on net figs as more people dislike him. But mini budget approaching “too Honourable” levels of catastrophe.”

“Polling has been proven to get things quite wrong,” author Angela Levin said.

