Prince Andrew had secret plans for his return to royal family

Prior to his mother’s death, Prince Andrew reportedly had preparations to rejoin the royal family.

The disgraced Duke of York met with lawyers to examine “potential routes” back into the public eye.

His intentions were ultimately thwarted when King Charles III became the new monarch.

Prior to his mother Queen Elizabeth’s shocking passing, Prince Andrew reportedly had preparations to rejoin the royal family, complete with private talks with legal teams to support him.

The disgraced Duke of York felt confident he could rejoin the royal family as long as he had the support of his mother, the late Queen, according to a recent article by Yahoo’s royal editor Omid Scobie, who quoted various Palace sources.

In fact, insiders told Scobie that Prince Andrew met with attorneys on a number of occasions to examine “potential routes back into the public eye.”

Scobie quoted a source as saying: “Not that he ever thought he would be a working royal again, but he did discuss creating duties of his own, through philanthropic efforts and being seen as the supportive son of the Queen”

“These would contribute to rehabilitating his image. Not as the Duke of York, but simply as a man who wanted to do good,” the insider further shared.

Prince Andrew’s intentions, however, were thwarted when King Charles III, who apparently dislikes his scandalous younger brother and desires a “slimmed” version of the monarchy, became the new King on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

