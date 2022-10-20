Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Andrew locked inside home after Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew locked inside home after Epstein scandal

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Andrew locked inside home after Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew ready to fight for rights

Advertisement
  • Prince Andrew has become a “virtual recluse” since his links with Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.
  • The Duke of York has been spending most of his time inside his home watching TV.
  • Prince was stripped of his royal titles in 2020 for the interview he gave to Newsnight.
Advertisement

In the aftermath of his resurfaced links with convicted sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew has become a “virtual recluse.”

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of York has been spending most of his time inside his home watching TV while Ghislaine has been sending him support from the US prison.

“These days, he barely goes out at all. He rarely goes out socially in the evening — where would he go? The only times he used to go out were to visit the queen at the castle and now he can’t even do that,” a source added.

When defending his friendship with Jeffrey against sexual abuse allegations, the prince was stripped of his royal titles in 2020.

According to the sources, the punishment of his Newsnight interview caused him to reflect on his life of debauchery.

“All he wants to do is make things as smooth as possible in stark contrast to days gone by,” the friend said.

Advertisement

“Acting as that supportive brother figure, absolutely in the background but for the benefit of the monarchy as a whole, is a future template for how he feels he can make some sort of contribution.

“Rather than being a distraction, he wants to become a stabilizing influence and sounding board within the family on a very private basis.”

Also Read

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson ready to get married again
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson ready to get married again

The Duchess of York has denied rumours that she and Prince Andrew...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kate Middleton, very similar to the late Queen when it comes to eye contact
Kate Middleton, very similar to the late Queen when it comes to eye contact
Tom Grennan to release a new album
Tom Grennan to release a new album
Ayo Edebiri, star of
Ayo Edebiri, star of "The Bear," boards Thunderbolts by Marvel
Should Prince Harry and Meghan uphold their titles?
Should Prince Harry and Meghan uphold their titles?
Hajra Yamin looks gorgeous in latest pictures
Hajra Yamin looks gorgeous in latest pictures
Sanam Jung's husband supported her in fight against body shame
Sanam Jung's husband supported her in fight against body shame
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story