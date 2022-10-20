Prince Andrew locked inside home after Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew has become a “virtual recluse” since his links with Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.

The Duke of York has been spending most of his time inside his home watching TV.

Prince was stripped of his royal titles in 2020 for the interview he gave to Newsnight.

In the aftermath of his resurfaced links with convicted sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew has become a “virtual recluse.”

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of York has been spending most of his time inside his home watching TV while Ghislaine has been sending him support from the US prison.

“These days, he barely goes out at all. He rarely goes out socially in the evening — where would he go? The only times he used to go out were to visit the queen at the castle and now he can’t even do that,” a source added.

When defending his friendship with Jeffrey against sexual abuse allegations, the prince was stripped of his royal titles in 2020.

According to the sources, the punishment of his Newsnight interview caused him to reflect on his life of debauchery.

“All he wants to do is make things as smooth as possible in stark contrast to days gone by,” the friend said.

“Acting as that supportive brother figure, absolutely in the background but for the benefit of the monarchy as a whole, is a future template for how he feels he can make some sort of contribution.

“Rather than being a distraction, he wants to become a stabilizing influence and sounding board within the family on a very private basis.”

