Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Andrew may lose all military titles and royal patronages

Prince Andrew may lose all military titles and royal patronages

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Andrew may lose all military titles and royal patronages

Prince Andrew had fort guidelines bent for him, royal cop

Advertisement
  • “Andrew may soon be stripped of his final link to the Crown.”
  • Prince Andrew may be stripped of his role as a Councilor of State.
  • The position allows the prince to deputize for the King if he is unable to work.
Advertisement

Due to charges of sexual assault, Prince Andrew had both his royal patronage and military titles removed. Earlier this year, according to a recent article by Yahoo Entertainment, “Andrew honestly believed he was laying the groundwork for a comeback.

The report said, “Though King Charles III has sympathy for his brother but the newly-minted sovereign will “never” allow him to set foot near the family business again,”

According to a report by journalist Omid Scobie, “Andrew may soon be stripped of his final link to the Crown—his role as a Councillor of State, which still allows the prince to deputise for the King should he be unable to work due to illness or absence abroad.”

Also Read

King Charles III to cut off Prince Andrew from frontline duties
King Charles III to cut off Prince Andrew from frontline duties

Prince Andrew will not be joining the Firm as a working royal,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story