Prince Andrew may lose all military titles and royal patronages

“Andrew may soon be stripped of his final link to the Crown.”

Prince Andrew may be stripped of his role as a Councilor of State.

The position allows the prince to deputize for the King if he is unable to work.

Due to charges of sexual assault, Prince Andrew had both his royal patronage and military titles removed. Earlier this year, according to a recent article by Yahoo Entertainment, “Andrew honestly believed he was laying the groundwork for a comeback.

The report said, “Though King Charles III has sympathy for his brother but the newly-minted sovereign will “never” allow him to set foot near the family business again,”

According to a report by journalist Omid Scobie, “Andrew may soon be stripped of his final link to the Crown—his role as a Councillor of State, which still allows the prince to deputise for the King should he be unable to work due to illness or absence abroad.”

