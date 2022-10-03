Prince Andrew security let random women wander into Windsor

Employees at the Royal Lodge at Windsor once let a random woman in who claimed to be Andrew’s fiancée.

The personnel did not ask the woman to provide her ID because they were afraid of upsetting the prince.

Philip stated that this was the reason why they let her in.

A former member security staff of Prince Andrew reveals details of recently reminisced about the ordeals of working for the “terrifying” royal family member.

During his discussion with the Daily Express, Philipp Grindell said that the employees at the Royal Lodge at Windsor once let a random woman in who claimed to be Andrew’s fiancée so that she may roam freely throughout the building.

According to Philip, who established the security company Defuse, the personnel did not ask the woman to provide her identification because they were afraid of upsetting the prince. Philip stated that this was the reason why.

He went on to say the following about the incident, which purportedly took place in April of this year: “Prince Andrew is a pain in the (expletive) and if you have ever worked with him, is an unpleasant character and the security was terrified of asking him ‘is anyone turning up?”

“And because they did not want to upset him, no one asked and they assumed he must have an appointment and let her in.

“When I heard this it became blatantly obvious that the security involved were in the same position with Prince Andrew as I was 20 years ago, in that they were too frightened to question unidentified female visitors as it would always end in him abusing us for stopping them.

Philip added: “This is a classic example of what we feared would happen one day.”

