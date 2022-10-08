Prince Andrew shocked how King Charles cut off his family

Prince Andrew fears that Charles III will strip his daughters of their royal titles.

Prince Andrew fears that King Charles III would deprive his daughters of their royal titles. According to royal analysts, the next monarch will adopt the title of “Princess” from both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as part of his intentions to streamline the monarchy.

The exclusion of Andrew and his daughters from the balcony appearance during the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee festivities heightened his anxieties.

According to the Daily Mail,”Andrew was angrily telling a senior figure how he and others in the family are being pushed to the margins of royal life”. It was also mentioned that Andrew was concerned about his daughters being excluded from the Royal Family.

Andrew was aware that Charles was “effectively running the show.”

According to a senior royal official who was quoted: “The idea was very simple, really. Charles was to be allowed to begin to initiate some of the changes in style he would want when he becomes King.”

But the Duke of York’s friend retorted: “The speed and suddenness with which Charles has acted has taken Andrew’s breath away. It’s dreadfully high-handed.”

