Prince Harry accused of rejecting Queen Elizabeth before death

Prince Harry is being chastised for allegedly rejecting Queen Elizabeth days before her death. Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, shared these insights in a recent interview with GB News Breakfast.

She was quoted as saying to the outlet, “The Queen has this wonderful, extended stay for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all the time. They were invited to attend a large sleepover at Balmoral.”

“They were also invited to go to Birkhall with the Prince of Wales, Thus far they haven’t done it,” she also added before concluding.

