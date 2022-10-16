Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry accused of rejecting Queen Elizabeth before death

Prince Harry accused of rejecting Queen Elizabeth before death

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry accused of rejecting Queen Elizabeth before death

Prince Harry accused of rejecting Queen Elizabeth before death

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry is being chastised for allegedly rejecting Queen Elizabeth days before her death.
  • They were invited to attend a large sleepover at Balmoral, but declined.
  • The Queen has this wonderful, extended stay for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all the time.
Advertisement

Prince Harry is being chastised for allegedly rejecting Queen Elizabeth days before her death. Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, shared these insights in a recent interview with GB News Breakfast.

She was quoted as saying to the outlet, “The Queen has this wonderful, extended stay for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all the time. They were invited to attend a large sleepover at Balmoral.”

“They were also invited to go to Birkhall with the Prince of Wales, Thus far they haven’t done it,” she also added before concluding.

Also Read

King Charles warns Prince Harry over book release
King Charles warns Prince Harry over book release

Archie and Lilibet's father has postponed the publication of his memoir till...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story