Prince Harry advised to quit disrespecting his beloved family

Prince Harry advised quitting disrespecting his beloved family.

Angela Levin criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for reportedly abusing their royal relatives.

Author defended Harry’s memoir’s title on Twitter.

Advertisement

The royal biographer Angela Levin criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for reportedly abusing their royal relatives, seemingly having no pity for the couple.

On Sunday, the author defended Harry’s memoir’s title on Twitter, saying: “Would Harry have chosen to be heir to the throne if he detested being “the spare”? I’m going to say no! He should be appreciative.”

If Harry hated being ‘the spare’ would he have wanted to be heir to the throne? My guess is NO! He should be grateful . Stop treating his hard working family with contempt and feel lucky he can get on with your own life. — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) October 30, 2022

Advertisement

“Stop treating his hard-working family with disrespect and feel glad he can get on with his own life,” Levin counseled the Duke of Sussex.

Another tweet from Levin read: “One attack after another: Harry and Meghan seek to ruin royal family.” She also included a link to the footage of her interview with Sky News Australia.

Additionally, Harry was charged with “attacking his parents when King Charles is sincerely grieving for his mother Queen Elizabeth II,” according to Angela Levin.

Also Read Steph McGovern burst out on Prince Harry for his yet-to-be released memoir Steph McGovern has criticized Prince Harry's forthcoming book. She accuses him of...