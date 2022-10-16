Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry advised to ‘tread carefully’ over memoir

Prince Harry advised to ‘tread carefully’ over memoir

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry advised to ‘tread carefully’ over memoir

Prince Harry advised to ‘tread carefully’ over memoir

Advertisement
  • Natalie Oliveri, a royal commentator, made these observations in a column for Honey Nine.
  • Prince Harry has been advised to “tread carefully” with his memoir.
  • If he ever wants to return to royal life in some form, he must be careful in what he says.
Advertisement

Prince Harry has been warned that “burning bridges is never a good thing” and has been advised to “tread carefully” with his memoir.

Natalie Oliveri, a royal commentator, made these observations in a column for Honey Nine, an Australian website.

He started by cautioning Prince Harry to “tread carefully” with his upcoming memoir, writing, “While Harry has every right to put forward his life story, he must tread carefully.”

“The book will, no doubt, be an instant best-seller. Despite any rumoured edits, publishers will ensure the book contains juicy anecdotes to justify Harry’s hefty paycheck.”

“But the Duke of Sussex will know that Brown is right in some regard: if he ever wants to return to royal life in some form, he must be careful in what he says. Burning bridges is never a good thing.”

Also Read

Prince Harry accused of rejecting Queen Elizabeth before death
Prince Harry accused of rejecting Queen Elizabeth before death

Prince Harry is being chastised for allegedly rejecting Queen Elizabeth days before...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mariyam Nafees Beautiful Unseen Photos With Her Husband
Mariyam Nafees Beautiful Unseen Photos With Her Husband
“M3GAN” earn over $124 million at the worldwide box office
“M3GAN” earn over $124 million at the worldwide box office
Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor unseen video at Dubai event
Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor unseen video at Dubai event
Meat Loaf's daughters, Amanda share a little film tribute
Meat Loaf's daughters, Amanda share a little film tribute
Akshay Kumar reacts to PM Narendra Modi's recent statement
Akshay Kumar reacts to PM Narendra Modi's recent statement
Twinkle Khanna pairs clothing with books
Twinkle Khanna pairs clothing with books
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story