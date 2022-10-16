Prince Harry advised to ‘tread carefully’ over memoir

Natalie Oliveri, a royal commentator, made these observations in a column for Honey Nine.

Prince Harry has been advised to “tread carefully” with his memoir.

If he ever wants to return to royal life in some form, he must be careful in what he says.

Advertisement

Prince Harry has been warned that “burning bridges is never a good thing” and has been advised to “tread carefully” with his memoir.

Natalie Oliveri, a royal commentator, made these observations in a column for Honey Nine, an Australian website.

He started by cautioning Prince Harry to “tread carefully” with his upcoming memoir, writing, “While Harry has every right to put forward his life story, he must tread carefully.”

“The book will, no doubt, be an instant best-seller. Despite any rumoured edits, publishers will ensure the book contains juicy anecdotes to justify Harry’s hefty paycheck.”

“But the Duke of Sussex will know that Brown is right in some regard: if he ever wants to return to royal life in some form, he must be careful in what he says. Burning bridges is never a good thing.”

Also Read Prince Harry accused of rejecting Queen Elizabeth before death Prince Harry is being chastised for allegedly rejecting Queen Elizabeth days before...