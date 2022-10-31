Prince Harry alleged to value money over family

Prince Harry was charged with accepting $20 million from Piers Morgan.

He was commenting on a claim that had nothing to do with the Duke of Sussex.

The publication of Harry’s book, Spare, is planned for January of the following year.

Earlier, the unpublished memoir of Harry drew criticism from journalist and television broadcaster Steph McGovern, who claims the Duke is throwing his own “sad party.”

McGovern criticized Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare after she mentioned on Have I Got News For You that the Duke of Sussex hired “someone to write a book for him.”

