Prince Harry alleged to value money over family

  • Prince Harry was charged with accepting $20 million from Piers Morgan.
  • He was commenting on a claim that had nothing to do with the Duke of Sussex.
  • The publication of Harry’s book, Spare, is planned for January of the following year.
Prince Harry was charged with accepting $20 million from Piers Morgan in order to “spread more s— about his family.”

He was commenting on a claim that had nothing to do with the Duke of Sussex but was referring to Harry’s future memoir.

The publication of Harry’s book, Spare, is planned for January of the following year.

Earlier, the unpublished memoir of Harry drew criticism from journalist and television broadcaster Steph McGovern, who claims the Duke is throwing his own “sad party.”

McGovern criticized Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare after she mentioned on Have I Got News For You that the Duke of Sussex hired “someone to write a book for him.”

