Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under fire for ‘poor timing’

Meghan Markle, Harry finally tries to repair relations with royals

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dubbed ‘pitiful’.
  • ‘sordid’ attempt to outdo the Royal Family with their ‘awful timing’.
  • Andrew Pierce and Rebecca English of the Palace Confidential podcast shed light on the couple’s worldview.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dubbed ‘pitiful’ for their ‘sordid’ attempt to outdo the Royal Family with their ‘awful timing.’

In the most recent episode of the Palace Confidential podcast, Daily Mail editors Andrew Pierce and Rebecca English shared these insights.

“What was very curious about this — Harry and Meghan, two lovely pictures taken of them by one of their great friends when they attended the One Young World summit just before the queen died,” Ms English began.

“But therein begs the question — why suddenly release them now? They were taken a month ago. It’s puzzling and I don’t know the answer to that.”

Pierce also referred to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s worldview as “‘Me, me, me, me, me, me… don’t forget us.'” We really matter, we really matter.”

Before concluding, he added, “You actually don’t matter very much anymore…you’ve walked away and I actually thought the timing was pitiful.”

