Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries release postponed

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly worked to push back the debut of their eagerly awaited Netflix docuseries.

The former royal couple have apparently been “in talks” with Netflix to postpone the project “until next year,” according to reports. The former royal couple struck an agreement with the streaming behemoth after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

The Sussex couple, according to a royal expert, have been under Netflix’s pressure to delay the premiere of the documentary movie.

The decision to suspend the release of the docuseries was made by the streaming service, not the royal couple, according to royal analyst Neil Sean.

Sean stated that according to Netflix, there just “isn’t enough content” at this time for the documentary to be released in an interview with Fox Business in the United States.

He also denied rumours that Harry and Meghan intended to remove “unsavoury remarks” about the Royal Family from the movie.

“On this docu-series, a very good source told me that the bottom line is that there just isn’t enough content. You have the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, a bit of footage in New York,” the royal commentator remarked.

“But they are not allowed to use the footage from the Queen’s state funeral, and you have a little bit from when they came over for the Platinum Jubilee,” he said, adding, “I understand why Netflix are wondering what they are going to do with it.”

