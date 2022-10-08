Prince Harry and Prince William left aides shock with first question

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry, William asked their new press officer what side he would have been on in the English Civil War.
  • The interview was reportedly held in a small sitting room, just big enough for two sofas.
  • Mr Head was also served tea in a mug, rather than the finest palace china.
The first question that Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly asked the new hire apparently left their assistants in complete disbelief.

This assertion was made by the Royal author Valentine Low in a conversation with Express UK.

According to the report, an informal sitting was held “It was held in a small sitting room in the office, just about big enough for two sofas.”

Mr Head “was offered tea, which came in a mug, somewhat to his surprise. He had been expecting the finest palace china.”

“The other surprise was that, while he was wearing a suit and tie, the two princes were very casually dressed. Harry was wearing flip-flops.”

“After a string of questions about the media, essentially designed to find out whether he would be a pushover with the press, he was asked the one question that really surprised him: ‘In the English Civil War in the 1600s, what side would you have been on?’”

For those who are unaware, the Civil War being discussed was a conflict between Parliamentarians and Royalists over control of England, Scotland, and Ireland.

