Prince Harry banned from wearing his military uniform to Queen’s burial

Prince Harry was banned from wearing his military uniform to Queen’s burial.

Rachel Lugo opened out about her feelings on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Rachel expressed her desire for Prince Harry and Prince William to patch up their conflict.

Advertisement

A British reality star has called the monarchy’s decision to forbid Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s state burial in September of this year a “genuine tragedy.”

The Real Housewives of Cheshire actress Rachel Lugo recently opened out about her feelings on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who infamously left the royal family behind for a life in Hollywood in the 2020 film Megxit. Lugo was speaking to The Daily Star.

When asked about Prince Harry’s decision to forego wearing his uniform at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, Rachel recalled a conversation she had with her army-serving son. “I asked him what are your thoughts on Harry not wearing his uniform at the Queen’s funeral and we both agreed it was a real shame,” Rachel said.

She added, “… Because he’s served two tours in Afghanistan and has earned the uniform and the right to wear it.

In addition, Rachel expressed her desire for Prince Harry and Prince William to patch up their conflict, saying, “I just hope the two brothers become close again because something could happen at any time and it’s just very sad when families become fractured, there’s not much you can’t talk through, and apologize for.”

Also Read King Charles “genuinely scared” after seeing Prince Harry King Charles "genuinely scared" after seeing Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex...