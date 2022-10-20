Advertisement
  Royal Family
  Prince Harry believes Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are united in heaven
  • Meghan Markle said her relationship with the late Queen was much more civil than the press makes it out to be, even implying that they had a ‘warm’ bond.
  • Prince Harry believes his beloved grandmother is reunited with her husband of more than seven decades.

In a recent interview with Variety, Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle revealed that he believes his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, have reunited in death.

During an in-depth interview with the outlet about the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Meghan revealed that her husband, Prince Harry, believes his beloved grandmother is reunited with her husband of more than seven decades, the late Prince Philip.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband and support him, especially during that time,” Meghan said.

“It’s been a complicated time,” she continued, “but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.”

Meghan went on to say that her relationship with the late Queen was much more civil than the press makes it out to be, even implying that they had a ‘warm’ bond.











