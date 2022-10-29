Prince Harry is being accused of ‘brazen monetizing’ grief

Prince Harry has just come under fire for ‘monetizing’ on the grief of his father King Charles.

PR expert Amanda Platell issued these claims while addressing Prince Harry’s past attempts of tearing apart any relationship.

"Instead of embracing his new family and life in California, he is still raking over the past, the eternal victim," the expert accused.

PR expert Amanda Platell issued these claims while addressing Prince Harry’s past attempts at “tearing apart any relationship he might have still had with his brother and father.”

“Instead of embracing his new family and life in California, he is still raking over the past, the eternal victim,” the expert accused Prince Harry of, in his piece for a newspaper.

Even though “Diana was Mummy to them both,” so “difference is that Harry is brazenly monetizing his grief while William carries his silently and with dignities, like his dad, King Charles, and other members of his family.”

"torn apart any relationship he might have still had with his brother and father."