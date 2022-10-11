Advertisement
Prince Harry is no longer considered a royal family member

  • Judi James expressed her thoughts on Prince Harry’s video call.
  • It was difficult to witness Harry in this situation.
  • He was no longer a part of the royal Firm.
Expert on body language Judi James expressed her thoughts on Prince Harry’s video call.

It was difficult to witness Harry in this situation without lamenting the fact that he was no longer a part of the royal Firm. He interacts with the individuals he is speaking to so effectively and demonstrates empathy for them, as well as opening up about his own emotions in a really natural way.

He is especially good with kids, who he mimics and replicates to build ties with that seem extremely natural. He also speaks to kids directly and easily rather than talking over them to their parents.

Judi comments on Harry’s facial expression throughout the video call: “At one point he gives himself a partial embrace, massaging his shoulder with one thumb in a self-comfort routine before drawing his lips in and rubbing his nose. When the Queen is mentioned, he likewise adopts a dejected expression, twists his mouth, and pulls up his lower lip.

Although there are some terms that he pronounces with a US accent, the expert remarked that vocally he still sounds like the typical Harry.

His “excited” has changed to “excided,” his “harder” has become “hurder,” and his “better” has become “bedder,” according to Judi.

