Prince Harry, Meghan confusing Netflix with 'contradictory statements'

Netflix continues to control Meghan Markle and prince Harry

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are perplexing their business partners, Netflix.
  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly losing the trust of Netflix.
  • They asked Netflix to hold off on airing their show until next year but they turned down their request.
With their “contradictory claims,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are perplexing their business partners, Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly losing the trust of Netflix by telling conflicting stories to the camera for their planned docuseries and writing other things in Harry’s impending biography, according to a source who spoke to Page Six.

According to a senior Netflix insider, “a lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.”

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project,” the source added.

The Sussex couple asked Netflix to hold off on airing their show until next year, but the streaming behemoth turned down their request. According to reports, the programme will air following The Crown’s fifth season.

The apparent change of heart took place following Harry’s loss of His Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, his cherished grandmother, in September of this year.

