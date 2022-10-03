Prince Harry. Meghan feels ‘excluded’ after new King Charles portrait

The recent picture of King Charles III that also featured Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

An analyst believes that the recent picture of King Charles III that also featured Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton may have contributed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sentiments of isolation.

On September 18, Buckingham Palace released this charming photograph of the royal family posing together on the evening of Queen Elizabeth’s burial. The photograph was taken on September 18.

An analyst believes that the Sussexes in California would have had a different reaction to the senior member of the royal family if they had been dressed in all black. This would have given the impression of power and “strength” to those in attendance.

Richard Kay, a royal analyst, wrote an article for the Daily Mail in which he stated that the new monarch sent a “not-so-subtle nod to his wishes for a slimmed-down monarchy” in the photograph. Kay made this statement.

“Some will wonder if this is not just slimming down, but cutting to the bone. The unspoken elephant in the room is the absence of the King’s younger son,” he wrote.

“it is not difficult to imagine how this picture will be viewed in sunny California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are based,” he added while questioning: “Might it deepen their feelings of exclusion and exile, or will it merely serve to remind them why they chose to break from the family in the first place?”

Richard explained: “It surely can be no coincidence that the picture was taken when the couple were still in Britain and several days before they returned home to their children Archie and Lilibet. It must, therefore, be yet another signal that they will never again return to their central role in royal life.”

