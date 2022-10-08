Advertisement
date 2022-10-08
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticized for breaking trust of Royals

Articles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have drawn criticism for shattering the last of Archie and Lilibet’s ties to King Charles and jeopardising their future titles.

This opinion was expressed by royal novelist Katie Nicholl in a recent interview with the Palace Confidential.

“It will be very intestesting to see what the King does and whether he uses that as a sort of final conciliatory move, and absolutely do bring Harry and Meghan back in,”  Ms. Nicholl began her subsequent statement.

“But I think so much of it comes down to a matter of trust. And there is a sense…that bond of trust has been broken by the couple,” she added before concluding.

