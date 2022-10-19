Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally accepts Netflix is in charge

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “in a tricky place right now” with Netflix.

If no settlements or agreements are reached, the deal could fold at the end of the day.

The Sussexes have final say on what is broadcast on the streaming company.

According to experts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally figuring out where they stand with Netflix and who is really in charge.

These revelations were made public by an inside source close to Express UK.

They discovered that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “in a tricky place right now” with Netflix and their upcoming docuseries.

They also debunked rumours about Meghan and Harry’s contract with Netflix, saying, “In reality, it is their [Netflix’s] outlet, and they have final say on what is broadcast.”

Especially since, when it comes to negotiations, “no talent is greater than Netflix.”

“The Sussexes and their team knew that going into this deal. Just because they are a Duke and Duchess makes no difference.”

“If no settlements or agreements are reached the deal could fold,” at the end of the day.

