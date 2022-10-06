Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle panicking over Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticized for breaking trust of Royals

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly editing their Netflix docuseries.
  • Sources say they are attempting to moderate their language before its publication.
  • Documentary was originally scheduled for November 9, but may be delayed due to crisis negotiations following Queen Elizabeth’s death.
Close sources informed Page Six that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “panicking” over their planned Netflix docuseries and attempting to moderate their language before its publication.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly making “major adjustments” to the material they have previously recorded, and sources say that Netflix may be considering delaying the publication of the film due to ongoing crisis negotiations following Queen Elizabeth’s passing last month.

The docuseries was initially scheduled to debut on Netflix on November 9, immediately following the premiere of their royal drama The Crown.

Page Six quoted a Netflix insider as saying, : “Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.”

Another insider close to the production said: “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

This occurs at the same time as Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly editing their docuseries, as well as Harry’s memoir and Meghan’s podcast on Spotify, in an effort to remove offensive remarks about the King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

