Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Servants ‘utterly sick’ of them

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s constant “tests” of loyalty left their courtiers “sick to their stomachs.”

This advice was given by royal expert Valentine Low during his appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Mr. Low claims that Prince Harry served as the “primary instigator” for the entire situation in his book.

According to reports, he would hunt for the “Palace syndrome,” which demonstrated that the courtiers had turned “against them” and “institutionalised.”

“I think it was a very difficult experience for some of them,” said Mr. Low.

“’As I revealed last year, there were allegations that Meghan bullied staff. People talked to me of people being completely destroyed.”

“I’ve heard people at the time, faced with a possible encounter with Meghan, were saying things like ‘I feel sick’ or ‘I’m shaking’ – extraordinary things for an employee to say about the prospect of seeing their employer in half-an-hour.”

“There is a way in which the courtiers are to blame. So the people around them were doing their best, these were people who believed in Harry and Meghan and they wanted to help.”

“But there were signs early on, in the first year or so of their marriage, there were signs of how unhappy Harry and Meghan were.”

“And no one really did anything about that. No one picked it up, no one flagged it up and there were no big discussions with the most senior courtiers in the institution.”

