Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Servants ‘utterly sick’ of them
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Servants ‘utterly sick’ of them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Servants ‘utterly sick’ of them

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Servants ‘utterly sick’ of them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Servants ‘utterly sick’ of them

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s loyalty tests left courtiers “sick to their stomachs,” says royal expert.
  • Valentine Low claims that Prince Harry served as the “primary instigator” for the entire situation.
  • Mr. Low made his revelations during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.
Advertisement

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s constant “tests” of loyalty left their courtiers “sick to their stomachs.”

This advice was given by royal expert Valentine Low during his appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Mr. Low claims that Prince Harry served as the “primary instigator” for the entire situation in his book.

According to reports, he would hunt for the “Palace syndrome,” which demonstrated that the courtiers had turned “against them” and “institutionalised.”

“I think it was a very difficult experience for some of them,” said Mr. Low.

“’As I revealed last year, there were allegations that Meghan bullied staff. People talked to me of people being completely destroyed.”

Advertisement

“I’ve heard people at the time, faced with a possible encounter with Meghan, were saying things like ‘I feel sick’ or ‘I’m shaking’ – extraordinary things for an employee to say about the prospect of seeing their employer in half-an-hour.”

“There is a way in which the courtiers are to blame. So the people around them were doing their best, these were people who believed in Harry and Meghan and they wanted to help.”

“But there were signs early on, in the first year or so of their marriage, there were signs of how unhappy Harry and Meghan were.”

“And no one really did anything about that. No one picked it up, no one flagged it up and there were no big discussions with the most senior courtiers in the institution.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle extremely happy to be partners with VING
Meghan Markle extremely happy to be partners with VING

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaming up with VING Project for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jannat Mirza cooked keema shimla mirch at Yoro Park
Jannat Mirza cooked keema shimla mirch at Yoro Park
Prince Harry recounts Kate Middleton 'threatened to swallow us whole'
Prince Harry recounts Kate Middleton 'threatened to swallow us whole'
Nasir Khan Jan and his wife's new video went viral on social media
Nasir Khan Jan and his wife's new video went viral on social media
Zoya Nasir shares beautiful Photos from family wedding
Zoya Nasir shares beautiful Photos from family wedding
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff gets candid about their romance
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff gets candid about their romance
Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as they arrives in Liverpool
Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as they arrives in Liverpool
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story