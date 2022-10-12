Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive “Ripple of Hope Award”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named this year’s “Ripple of Hope Award” laureates by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

They were recognized for their efforts on racial fairness, mental health, and other social impact activities.

The group released a statement regarding the royal couple’s prize on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their positions as prominent members of the British royal family and relocated to California with their children.

The couple continues to be in the spotlight for their charitable endeavours and the high-profile events they are frequently invited to in the US, despite the fact that the British tabloid media and pro-monarchy specialists never miss an opportunity to condemn Meghan and Harry.

Check out the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights declaration in its entirety here:

