Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fatigue’ called ‘unnecessary’

Articles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fatigue’ called ‘unnecessary’

  • It has been claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s post-UK exhaustion was unneeded.
  • This understanding was provided by Professor Cele Otnes, a co-author of the Royal Fever.
  • She also made fun of the former royals during an interview with Express UK.
It has been claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s post-UK exhaustion was unneeded. This understanding was provided by Professor Cele Otnes, a co-author of the Royal Fever.

She started out by mentioning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “fatigued catch up” in the US.

She was cited as saying, “I don’t think Americans care that much about their brand,” in an interview with Express UK.

She also made fun of the former royals during the interview, saying, “After all of the Queen’s attention, we Americans could all be experiencing a touch of fatigue with the royal story.”

Before coming to a conclusion, Ms. Otnes added that it was possible for global economic problems to ‘precede’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s problems.

