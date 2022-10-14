Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry, Meghan wedding photo spotted in King Charles’ office
Prince Harry, Meghan wedding photo spotted in King Charles’ office

Prince Harry, Meghan wedding photo spotted in King Charles’ office

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan wedding photo spotted in King Charles’ office

Prince Harry, Meghan wedding photo spotted in King Charles’ office

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain dear to King Charles III’s heart.
  • Photograph of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding captured by Royal Photographic Society.
  • The couple were married in Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel in July 2018.
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain dear to King Charles III’s heart. Prime Minister Liz Truss and the new king met for the first time this week.

The King was seen smiling as he welcomed Truss in an audience video. But there was a collection of family pictures preserved in the backdrop.

A photograph of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018 attracted the attention of viewers. In Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, the couple exchanged vows.

The Sussex couple made the decision to resign from their royal duties two years after their wedding and relocated to the US to live a private life.

Also Read

King Charles allegedly planning bribe Prince Harry’s publishers
King Charles allegedly planning bribe Prince Harry’s publishers

Prince Harry's publishing business has given him a $60 million advance on...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shaan Shahid's niece dance at a family wedding goes viral
Shaan Shahid's niece dance at a family wedding goes viral
Dakota Johnson makes a joke on Armie Hammer's claims of cannibalism
Dakota Johnson makes a joke on Armie Hammer's claims of cannibalism
Prince Harry wants apology from father who gave 'privileged and gilded life'
Prince Harry wants apology from father who gave 'privileged and gilded life'
Netflix reveals highly-anticipated 'You' season 4 episode titles
Netflix reveals highly-anticipated 'You' season 4 episode titles
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar reveals obscene act by Fakhar Imam
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar reveals obscene act by Fakhar Imam
Raven Symone says that fans have been mispronouncing her name
Raven Symone says that fans have been mispronouncing her name
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story