Prince Harry, Meghan wedding photo spotted in King Charles’ office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain dear to King Charles III’s heart.

Photograph of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding captured by Royal Photographic Society.

The couple were married in Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel in July 2018.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and the new king met for the first time this week.

The King was seen smiling as he welcomed Truss in an audience video. But there was a collection of family pictures preserved in the backdrop.

A photograph of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018 attracted the attention of viewers. In Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, the couple exchanged vows.

The Sussex couple made the decision to resign from their royal duties two years after their wedding and relocated to the US to live a private life.