Edition: English
Prince Harry publicly insulted King Charles at Queen’s funeral

  • Duke of Sussex Prince Harry loudly insulted his father King Charles.
  • Charles offended by Harry’s refusal to sing “God Save the King” at the conclusion of funeral.
  • Duke of Sussex has been criticized for apparent snub by royal supporters on social media.
At the conclusion of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, it has been stated that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry loudly insulted his father King Charles.

According to the National Enquirer, which was cited by the International Business Times, Charles was offended by Archie and Lilibet’s father when he declined to sing “God Save the King” at the conclusion of his grandmother’s funeral.

According to the report, which is based on a video posted by royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry kept his mouth shut while the entire crowd sang “God Save the King” to celebrate the new king.

Prince Harry has been criticised for his apparent snub by royal supporters on social media, and they want to revoke all of his titles and financial support.

During their prolonged visit to the UK last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the burial of Queen Elizabeth.

