Prince Harry received criticism for “having a book written for him”.

Prince Harry advised to quit disrespecting his beloved family
Prince Harry advised quitting disrespecting his beloved family. Angela Levin criticized Prince...
The unpublished memoir of Prince Harry has drawn criticism from journalist and television broadcaster Steph McGovern, who claims the Duke is throwing his own “sad party.”
McGovern criticized Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare after she mentioned on Have I Got News For You that the Duke of Sussex hired “someone to write a book for him.”
Penguin Random House has previously stated that Meghan’s husband would provide his perspective on his mother Lady Diana’s 1997 passing. The much-anticipated book by Harry will be available on January 10, 2023.
The media personality responded to the announcement by saying: “Hopefully, he also includes the story about how he almost drowned when he was wallowing in his own self-pity party.”
Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.