Edition: English
Prince Harry received criticism for "having a book written for him"

  • Prince Harry received criticism for “having a book written for him”.
  • McGovern criticized Harry’s upcoming memoir.
  • The much-anticipated book by Harry will be available on January 10, 2023.
The unpublished memoir of Prince Harry has drawn criticism from journalist and television broadcaster Steph McGovern, who claims the Duke is throwing his own “sad party.”

McGovern criticized Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare after she mentioned on Have I Got News For You that the Duke of Sussex hired “someone to write a book for him.”

Penguin Random House has previously stated that Meghan’s husband would provide his perspective on his mother Lady Diana’s 1997 passing. The much-anticipated book by Harry will be available on January 10, 2023.

The media personality responded to the announcement by saying: “Hopefully, he also includes the story about how he almost drowned when he was wallowing in his own self-pity party.”

