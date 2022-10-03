Prince Harry rejects Prince William’s offer to mend ties

Prince William contacted his estranged brother Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan’s remarks to Tom Bradby in 2019 had Prince William “furious.”

The Prince of Wales requested a secret meeting with the Duke.

Advertisement

It is said that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry turned down his brother Prince William’s invitation of a private meeting to mend their estrangement.

In his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, royal expert Valentine Low asserts that Prince William contacted his estranged brother Prince Harry after the latter revealed in an interview that the two had a falling out months before Megxit.

Despite the fact that Harry and Meghan’s remarks to Tom Bradby in 2019 had Prince William “furious,” the Prince of Wales requested a secret meeting with the Duke to mend the split; nevertheless, the Duke declined the invitation.

According to Valentine in the Daily Mail, “The day after the documentary aired, William WhatsApped his brother to ask if he could come and see him.

“This put Harry and Meghan into a spin. What should they do?

“Initially, Harry was in favour. Then he spoke to his brother again, and asked him whom he would tell. William explained that he’d have to clear his schedule, which would mean telling his private secretary. At that point, Harry told him: Don’t come.

Advertisement

“He was so concerned that William’s team would leak the visit to the Press that he would rather not see his brother than risk it getting into the papers.”

Also Read Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly looking for new property Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking for a new home....