Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry requests King Charles to maintain kids royal title

Prince Harry requests King Charles to maintain kids royal title

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry requests King Charles to maintain kids royal title

Prince Harry requests King Charles to maintain kids royal title

Advertisement
  • Archie and Lilibet would have received royal titles had Charles ascended to the throne.
  • Harry reportedly rejected his children’s nicknames in favour of their independence.
  • “It is my understanding that this was discussed between father and son”.
Advertisement

According to an expert, Prince Harry supposedly rejected King Charles’ nicknames in favour of his children’s independence.

In the event of Charles’ ascent, Archie and Lilibet would have received the titles “Prince” and “Princess” by royal decree.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah tells True Royalty’s The Royal Beat: “On the death of the Queen, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet automatically as grandchildren of the sovereign became HRH the Prince and Princess.

“So they have got that now. But they have not been updated on the royal website with their new titles. They are still Master and Miss, whereas William and Kate’s new titles were instantly updated.

“It is my understanding that this was discussed between father and son when Harry was over here. [King Charles] said, ‘What do you want, son?’ Harry said, ‘Well, I want my children to be able to decide about their titles when they come of age. It is not my decision to make for them. We can only do that if we keep the titles’.

“Now they have the titles but it is up to Charles whether or not he allows them to keep them or he issues letters patent to remove them, and that is still unresolved,” she concludes.

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles concerned about the content of Prince Harry’s book
King Charles concerned about the content of Prince Harry’s book

The coronation of Charles will take place at Westminster Abbey in London...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story