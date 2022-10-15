Prince Harry requests King Charles to maintain kids royal title

Archie and Lilibet would have received royal titles had Charles ascended to the throne.

Harry reportedly rejected his children’s nicknames in favour of their independence.

“It is my understanding that this was discussed between father and son”.

Advertisement

According to an expert, Prince Harry supposedly rejected King Charles’ nicknames in favour of his children’s independence.

In the event of Charles’ ascent, Archie and Lilibet would have received the titles “Prince” and “Princess” by royal decree.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah tells True Royalty’s The Royal Beat: “On the death of the Queen, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet automatically as grandchildren of the sovereign became HRH the Prince and Princess.

“So they have got that now. But they have not been updated on the royal website with their new titles. They are still Master and Miss, whereas William and Kate’s new titles were instantly updated.

“It is my understanding that this was discussed between father and son when Harry was over here. [King Charles] said, ‘What do you want, son?’ Harry said, ‘Well, I want my children to be able to decide about their titles when they come of age. It is not my decision to make for them. We can only do that if we keep the titles’.

“Now they have the titles but it is up to Charles whether or not he allows them to keep them or he issues letters patent to remove them, and that is still unresolved,” she concludes.

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles concerned about the content of Prince Harry’s book The coronation of Charles will take place at Westminster Abbey in London...