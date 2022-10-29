Prince Harry to ‘wiggle up’ higher is to get better US digs?

Experts who fear the Duke is “positioning himself” in a new US post have made explosive claims.

In response to Prince Harry’s attempts to “wiggle up” the corporate ladder.

Kinsey Schofield, a resident of Los Angeles, revealed this assertion in her interview.

Advertisement

Experts who fear the Duke is “positioning himself” in a new US post have made explosive claims. In response to Prince Harry attempts to “wiggle up” the corporate ladder.

Also Read Prince Harry was “reclassified as a work of fiction”? The same thing might happen with Prince Harry's upcoming memoir as it...

Kinsey Schofield, a resident of Los Angeles, revealed this assertion in her interview.

She began by admitting, “Ultimately, I think Prince Harry is going to try to use this book to position himself as a motivational type of figure, a thought leader, a public speaker.”

“We saw hints of it at his surprise Better Up Summit performance where he used canned phrases like, ‘unlock that potential!’ Ok, Tony Robbins! We see you!”

“Unfortunately, to try to justify his position or his authority on the subject of overcoming an adversity he will likely be critical of his family.”

Advertisement

“I just don’t see why there would be any hesitation from the Prince if his family was not in the line of fire.”

Also Read King Charles replaces Prince Harry as Royal Marines commander The royal family stated that King Charles has succeeded Prince Harry as...

Before concluding he also added, “Just like Fergie got her big payday spilling secrets about Diana’s warts, Harry is going to have to share some secrets too. Hopefully, they aren’t permanently detrimental to his relationship with his father and brother.”