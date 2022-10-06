Advertisement
  Prince Harry upset with William over 'cold' welcome of Meghan
Prince Harry upset with William over 'cold' welcome of Meghan

Prince Harry accused of rejecting Queen Elizabeth before death

  • Duke of Sussex anticipated more of his older brother.
  • Meghan and Harry will depart the royal family in 2020.
  • The couple is currently residing in California with their kids.
Harry the Prince feels Meghan Markle was not greeted with open arms by Prince William and Kate Middleton when she joined the royal family.

When he welcomed Meghan into their lives, the Duke of Sussex, according to royal authority Katie Nicholl, anticipated more of his older brother.

Ms. Nicholl stated,“It was certainly Harry’s feeling that William and Kate hadn’t rolled out the red carpet as much as they might have done.

“You know, there wasn’t this sort of instant welcoming of Meghan into the royal fold.

“I say in the book that William was the first to meet Meghan.

“And actually, he was really thrilled that Harry had met someone who he’d really fallen for.

“He was overjoyed when Meghan came into his life, and he fell in love with this woman.”

In 2020, Meghan and Harry finally departed the royal family. The family is currently residing in California with their kids.

