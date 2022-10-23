Advertisement
Prince Harry walks in Meghan Markle’s footprints

Articles
Meghan Markle reveals series she loves watching with Prince Harry

  • Angela Levin is an expert on the Royal Family and a vocal opponent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
  • Levin recently published a book on Queen Consort Camilla.
  • Prince Harry has begun to follow Meghan Markle’s lead, according to Levin.
According to royal expert Angela Levin, Prince Harry has begun to follow Meghan Markle’s lead.

Levin spoke with Nana Akua about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Royal Family.

“I think unfortunately Prince Harry is following Meghan’s way and he’s developing his own truth about things. It’s ridiculous” She stated.

Levin, who recently published a book on Queen Consort Camilla, is a vocal opponent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

