Prince Harry walks in Meghan Markle’s footprints

Meghan Markle warns Netflix doc will be ‘awful’ for Royal Family
Meghan Markle recent comments regarding the impending Netflix documentary that the couple...
According to royal expert Angela Levin, Prince Harry has begun to follow Meghan Markle’s lead.
Levin spoke with Nana Akua about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Royal Family.
“I think unfortunately Prince Harry is following Meghan’s way and he’s developing his own truth about things. It’s ridiculous” She stated.
Levin, who recently published a book on Queen Consort Camilla, is a vocal opponent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
