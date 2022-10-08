Prince Harry was a “womanizer” before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at Paula Fuga’s concert
Singer-songwriter and former American Idol candidate Paula Fuga performed at the Wednesday...
Prince Harry, who was once infamously regarded as a womanizer, changed after meeting Meghan Markle. The Suits star’s husband, the Duke of Sussex, was described as a “seedy old roué” after their 2018 wedding.
Royal author Valentine Low said: “The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like WellChild.
“But he also used to be quite a wild lad.
“When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué?
“Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself. The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle.”
At Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, Meghan and Harry exchanged vows.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.