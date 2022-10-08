Advertisement
Edition: English
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry was a “womanizer” before meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, who was once infamously regarded as a womanizer, changed after meeting Meghan Markle. The Suits star’s husband, the Duke of Sussex, was described as a “seedy old roué” after their 2018 wedding.

Royal author Valentine Low said: “The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like WellChild.

“But he also used to be quite a wild lad.

“When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué?

“Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself. The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle.”

At Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, Meghan and Harry exchanged vows.

