Edition: English
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry, who is “miserable,” “radiates the same anguish” as King Edward VIII
  • Prince Harry has had a “miserable” appearance.
  • Duke of Sussex expressed the same feelings as King Edward III did when he resigned.
  • Hugo claimed that they both “radiate the same sadness.”
Since leaving his royal duties with his bride Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has had a “miserable” appearance.

Hugo Vickers, a royal author, claims that the Duke of Sussex expressed the same feelings as King Edward III did when he resigned from his regal duties to pursue an American divorce.

Hugo claimed that they both “radiate the same sadness” in his speech at the Henley Literary, according to The Times.

He added that King Edward VIII “followed the route of imagined bliss” from her marriage to Wallis Simpson, which is why “I suppose the reason the Queen always had such dazzling eyes was that she dedicated herself to duty.”

“If you had asked him if he had any regrets at four in the morning, he would have claimed he didn’t. However, the author advised, “If you want to know what he actually thought, look at his eyes.

Who knows what’s going to happen to the Duke of Sussex? He continued, “I believe he looks incredibly depressed.

People do like to see monarchies, but how can you have one that is scaled down, he said.

“The Queen and Prince Philip were involved with around 2,000 organizations. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are no longer yours. Who will carry it out? said the expert.

