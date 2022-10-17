Prince Harry writes about bad experiences at Queen’s funeral

A royal commentator claims that Prince Harry is writing a new chapter about the Royal Family.

It would imply that the book will be released next spring rather than soon.

In an interview with Palace Confidential, Richard Eden stated: “Jeffrey Archer, well-connected in the published world is saying that Harry is writing a new chapter completely. It will be on the Queen’s funeral and the events surrounding it.

The new chapter will give him a chance to address those stories about him being offended by not being able to wear his uniform and then not having the ER letters on his epaulettes.”

“This could be a way that all the tenses are correct, referring to the Queen in the past and then having that new chapter could be a quite elegant way to do with it.

It would imply that the book is being delayed, and that it will be released next spring rather than next month, as previously stated.”

According to royal expert Richard Eden, the Duke of Sussex wishes to include stories about his royal relatives’ treatment of him and his wife Meghan Markle while in the UK for the Queen’s funeral.

